Plans move forward for Queensland hydro scheme

The prefeasibility study has been completed for construction of a hydro-electric power station at the largest dam in Queensland, Australia.

Stanwell has carried out the study for the project at Burdekin Falls Dam.

“The study confirmed there are no fatal flaws in the concept and that the proposed project would be commercial and deliver a positive contribution to the state,” said minister for energy, biofuels and water supply Mark Bailey. “It also confirmed that a Burdekin Falls Hydro Power Station could be built on the existing dam without impacting the water releases from the dam and with minimal environmental impact.

“Stanwell, which owns and operates several hydro-electric power stations across Queensland, will now prepare a detailed business case for the construction and operation of the hydro-electric power station to be completed by July 2018.”

Subject to outcomes of the business case, construction would begin in 2020.