News » International » Plans move forward for Queensland hydro scheme » published 20 Oct 2017
Plans move forward for Queensland hydro scheme
The prefeasibility study has been completed for construction of a hydro-electric power station at the largest dam in Queensland, Australia.
Stanwell has carried out the study for the project at Burdekin Falls Dam.
“The study confirmed there are no fatal flaws in the concept and that the proposed project would be commercial and deliver a positive contribution to the state,” said minister for energy, biofuels and water supply Mark Bailey. “It also confirmed that a Burdekin Falls Hydro Power Station could be built on the existing dam without impacting the water releases from the dam and with minimal environmental impact.
“Stanwell, which owns and operates several hydro-electric power stations across Queensland, will now prepare a detailed business case for the construction and operation of the hydro-electric power station to be completed by July 2018.”
Subject to outcomes of the business case, construction would begin in 2020.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 20 Oct 2017 (last updated on 20 Oct 2017).