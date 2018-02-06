News » Plant » Plant safety initiative at utilities contractor » published 6 Feb 2018
Plant safety initiative at utilities contractor
Morrison Utility Services (MUS) has introduced a new corporate approach to managing the safety of its workforce in the vicinity of moving plant and vehicles.
MUS, in conjunction with sister company M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, has developed a safety initiative that it calls People & Plant Interface: Working safely in the vicinity of plant.
The initiative includes the introduction of a plant interface zone system (yellow, amber and red) denoting hierarchy of risk. The system will see all people and plant/vehicle interfaces planned and controlled by the application of defined plant segregation areas and a hierarchy of associated risk control measures.
M Group director Jeremy Harrison said: “The Health & Safety Executive reports that over 5,000 accidents involving mobile plant in the workplace occur each year, with approximately 50 of these resulting in death. This initiative aims to raise awareness of this important area of risk and identify the main causes of injury to enable our people to take the necessary precautions when dealing with plant.”
This article was published on 6 Feb 2018
