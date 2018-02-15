Plantworx moves to Peterborough

The Plantworx trade show for construction equipment is on the move again and will be at the East of England Arena & Events Centre in Peterborough in 2019.

Exhibitors demanded a new location after heavy rain turned last year’s event into a quagmire. There was also frustration at the poor quality of phone and wifi signals.

Plantworx has been held every two years since 2013. The first one was at the National Agricultural Centre at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire. It moved to the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground in Leicestershire for 2015 and 2017 but it is expected that the East of England showground will be more weatherproof.

The event is owned by the Construction Equipment Association, whose chief executive Rob Oliver said: “The last Plantworx show was blighted by the weather, so we were looking for somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for a better exhibitor and visitor experience whatever the weather. Inside exhibitors can be accommodated in the purpose-built Arena and outside there are more permanent roadways and facilities for visitors. Good mobile phone and wifi facilities are also part of the package – plus it is just five minutes from the A1. We took our time making the selection, but we are confident that we have found the best solution and we have an option for at least two further events at East of England Arena.”

The East of England venue is a permanent exhibition centre which has hosted other big machine events such as LAMMA (for agricultural equipment) and Truckfest.

Plantworx 2019 takes place 11th-13th June and will occupy a gross area of approximately 200,000 m2, which is 40% more than 2017.

Plantworx 2017 attracted 400 exhibitors and approximately 13,000 visitors.

You can read some sample reactions to the 2017 event in a Digger Blog post from the time. [Click link to open new window.]