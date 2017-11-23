News » Up To £20m » Pochin’s books work with agricultural college » published 23 Nov 2017
Pochin’s books work with agricultural college
Pochin’s Ltd is continuing a long-standing relationship with Reaseheath agricultural college by winning two new construction projects at the site in Nantwich, Cheshire.
The work, totalling £6.5m in value, comprises the delivery of an Agri-Tech Centre and a sports hall.
The 20,000 sq ft Agri-Tech Centre includes a single storey workshop block and neighbouring two-storey teaching block with classrooms, a showroom/workshop and offices, alongside a specialist plant room.
The 16,000 sq ft multi-purpose sports hall building will have five different sports courts and trampoline activities and provide changing facilities for the college’s new 3G pitch. It will aos have teaching areas with specialist sports science facilities. The sports hall has also been designed to host exams, presentations and community events.
Pochin’s chief executive Jim Nicholson said: “Having worked on a number of projects at Reaseheath College over the years, we have seen first-hand the development of the Cheshire site into a world class education institution. We are extremely proud of the trusted relationship we have developed with the college and look forward to delivering these latest additions to the growing campus.”
The projects are part funded by the Cheshire & Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership through the Growth Deal programme. Work starts this month and is expected to complete in May 2018.
