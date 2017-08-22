Pochin’s breaks ground on City Gardens

Pochin’s has started construction work on a third block of flats in Manchester’s Castlefield district.

The City Gardens residential development is the third phase of DeTrafford’s Manchester Gardens scheme off Chester Road. Pochin’s already on site with The Roof Gardens and The Sky Gardens.

The City Gardens project sees Pochin’s build an 11-storey building with 109 apartments of varying size but all with roof terraces.

Pochin’s CEO Jim Nicholson said: “Having worked closely with DeTrafford on previous projects we have developed a strong working relationship and share their eye for high quality residential design. It has been exciting for us to be part of this journey to create what will be a new and vibrant neighbourhood, and we’re looking forward to delivering another key part of the puzzle.”

DeTrafford’s wider masterplan for the area includes the provision of 1,300 homes, a public square, courtyards, tree-lined walkways and 30,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Gary Jackson, founder and director of DeTrafford added: “With each phase of development our vision for this area of Castlefield begins to take shape. Pochin’s have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life to date, and it made complete sense for us to bring them on board for this next stage of development to ensure a consistent, high quality delivery.”

Architect for the scheme is Ollier Smurthwaite.