Poland awards contract for 40km rail upgrade

Contractor Porr has won a €97m (£85.5m) contract to modernise a 40km stretch of railway in the south of Poland.

It has signed an agreement with PKP PLK for the upgrades to the E30 line between Kędzierzyn Koźle and Opole Zachodnie.

Porr has been charged with the design, planning and construction works. Upon completion of the 50-month contract, the maximum permissible speed will more than double in some areas and the capacity of the stretch to carry passengers and freight will improve considerably.

“Two criteria were especially important when awarding the tender: naturally one was the price, but this time the technological solution was also a key factor,” said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. “Track closures needed to be kept to a minimum.” The company’s Polish railway construction team proposed a mechanical upgrade using special track construction machines. “This is what convinced our client in the end – along with our attractive price,” he said.

In the course of the project, Porr will replace 91km of track superstructure including catenary as well as 112 sets of points. In addition, 49 engineering structures - a total of nine bridges, five viaducts, three underpasses, 32 passageways and 22 level crossings - will be overhauled. There are also plans to modernise the control and safety technology and carry out maintenance on 15 signal boxes. Passenger comfort in railways stations will be improved as well. New platforms at heights of 550mm and 760mm have been planned, making it easier to enter the trains. In addition, platforms will get new roofing, benches and lighting installations.