Precast piles preferred for York stadium complex

Piling works have begun on the new stadium leisure complex in York, but there is less material going into the ground than originally planned.

Main contractor Buckingham Group Contracting has awarded Aarsleff Ground Engineering the piling works for York’s stadium development.

Once completed, the complex will include an 8,000 all-seater stadium to be shared by York City Football Club and York City Knights Rugby League Club as well as a cinema and a sports centre with pool, gym, dance studio and sports hall with spectator seating. The developer is Greenwich Leisure and Wrenbridge York Sport.

The initial piling enquiry was specified as a continuous flight auger (CFA) pile design. However, Aarsleff proposed a driven precast alternative to Buckingham Group. Aarsleff collaborated with consulting engineer Arup ahead of order receipt to devise the most efficient solution for the project. It was argued that precast piles meant a lower carbon footprint, factory quality piles and no spoil away during installation.

Aarsleff’s foundations estimator Euan Allison said: “Quite simply, we are putting less material in the ground, to achieve the same end.”

Aarsleff Ground Engineering is installing 925 precast concrete piles of up to 250mm diameter, with pile lengths varying from nine to 14 metres. Piles are being driven with three Junttan rigs, including a compact PMx22. The piling will provide the foundations for the retail, leisure and East Stand buildings on the development.

