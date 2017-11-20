Private equity takeover for mastclimbing specialist

The founder of BFT Mastclimbing, which rents and installs mast climbing work platforms, has sold a majority stake in his company to private equity investors.

Equistone Partners Europe is investing in BFT Mastclimbing alongside CEO and founder Robin Head. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed.

Founded in Leighton Buzzard in 1997, BFT Mastclimbing has a fleet of more than 650 motorised mast climbing work platforms (MCWPs), which provide an alternative to traditional scaffolding.

Equistone plans to accelerate BFT’s growth by expanding both its fleet and operations.

Robin Head said: “We’re staunch believers in the benefits provided by our mast climbing platforms, on projects ranging from short-duration maintenance work to complex, long-term builds requiring 50-plus machines. This investment from Equistone will provide a major boost to our scale and capacity to deliver a lower-cost, safer, and more flexible alternative to traditional scaffolding. As we look to further grow the business over the coming years, the entire team remains committed to maintaining the qualities of service and reliability for which we have been known to date.”

Dominic Geer, partner at Equistone Partners Europe, said: “BFT Mastclimbing is a highly impressive family business run by an entrepreneurial management team, operating in an underpenetrated market where the potential for rapid growth is significant. Equistone’s investment will provide the funding that BFT requires to increase its capacity and further enhance its national coverage, as well as the impetus to convert a greater share of UK contractors to the advantages of mast climbing technology.”