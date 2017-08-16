News » UK » Profit growth and new division for Ipswich contracting group » published 16 Aug 2017
Profit growth and new division for Ipswich contracting group
Ipswich-based One Group Construction, parent company of Jackson Civil Engineering and SEH French, has reported a record year of trading.
One Group Construction saw turnover increase from £127m in 2015 to £136m in 2016, and profits climb 40% to £8.1m.
Chief executive Richard Neall said: “We’ve had a record year in terms of profitability, and all our subsidiaries have performed strongly. More importantly, we’ve built some great schemes, and had fun in the process.”
One Group Construction has also set up a new division, SEH French Building, for small to medium-sized building projects. Headed by managing director John Ault, SEH French Building will undertake new builds, remodelling and alterations, conversions and extensions and will sit alongside sister brand SEH French Construction which undertakes larger scale commercial projects.
Richard Neall said: “We felt now was the right time to launch SEH French Building to cater for a gap in the market for smaller building projects. John is very well respected in his field, and his team come with over 100 years collective experience, enabling them to provide a comprehensive and unparalleled service to clients, all with the backing of a very strong parent company.”
This article was published on 16 Aug 2017 (last updated on 16 Aug 2017).