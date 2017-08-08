Progress for M42 plans

Highways England is on course to start construction of a £282m improvement scheme on the M42 near Solihull after deciding its preferred route.

Following a seven week consultation on three options earlier this year, Highways England is taking forward a modified version of Option 1 for the M42 junction 6 improvement.

The preferred route will see a new 2.4km dual carriageway link road – aligned to the west of Bickenhill – between the A45 Clock Interchange and a new junction on the M42 south of junction 6, north of Solihull Road.

Option 1 was supported by 64% of people who responded to the consultation, including 60% of the local residents. It has been modified slightly to move the route closer to the southwest corner of Bickenhill to avoid a local business in the area and reduce the effect on the Bickenhill Meadows, a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

Highways England senior project manager Jonathan Pizzey said: “This is a vital scheme which will support economic growth in the area and beyond. It will also improve access to HS2, the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham Airport and future developments such as the UK central development area.”

Consultation on detailed design is expected to take place in late 2017 or early 2018. Construction is expected to start in 2020 and completion is due in 2023.

