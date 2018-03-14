Property developers do not want retentions reform

The British Property Federation, which represents UK residential and commercial real estate companies, does not want to see retention monies held in third party trust to protect the supply chain from payment uncertainty.

We reported yesterday that 64 construction industry trade associations have signed their support for a private members’ bill seeking to amend the Construction Act to protect retention monies. It would mean that subcontractors would not lose retention monies owed to them in the event of a client or main contractor up the supply chain going bust.

On information supplied by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) and the electrical contractors association (ECA), who are coordinating support for the bill, we included the British Property Federation (BPF) in the list of supporters.

However, the BPF has demanded that its name is removed from the list of supporters of the proposed legislation.

“We do not support this bill, and therefore I would ask that we are removed from said list,” BPF external affairs officer Sam Lamont told us.

It is not clear whether the BPF's absence of support indicates outright hostility to reform, and private lobbying against it, or merely a determined decision to refuse to take a position. However, as far as we know, the property developers are the first section of the construction industry to actually state that they are not in favour of retentions reform.