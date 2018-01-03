News » UK » Putnam joins Network Rail board » published 3 Jan 2018
Putnam joins Network Rail board
Mike Putnam, president & CEO of Skanska UK until recently, has been appointed to the board of Network Rail.
Mike Putnam retired from Skanska in May 2017. He joins the boards of Network Rail Ltd and Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd as a non-executive director on 8th January 2018.
He will also sit on Network Rail's safety, health and environment committee.
Mr Putnam spent more than 20 years with Skanska, including seven as UK chief executive. He was also chairman of the Green Construction Board for a period and served on the Construction Leadership Council.
These days he is also a non-executive director of Southern Water.
