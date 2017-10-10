Quarterly output down despite August rise

Construction output grew 0.6% in August 2017 in Great Britain, compared to the previous month, predominantly driven by a 1.7% rise in new work.

Latest information from the Office for National Statistics attributes the month-on-month rise in new work to a growth in private housing, which grew 2.3% and infrastructure, which increased by 3.6%.

Construction output in August 2017 was 3.5% higher than it was in August 2016, according to ONS data.

However, construction output shrank by 0.8% in the three months to August 2017 compared with the previous three months. The three-month time line is considered to give a more accurate picture of what is happening in the construction industry.

The three-month on three-month decline in output was due to decreases in both repair and maintenance, which fell 0.6% and all new work, which fell 0.9%.

Construction output main figures: August 2017, Great Britain

Seasonally adjusted, value £ million and percentage change