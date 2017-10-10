News » Data » Quarterly output down despite August rise » published 10 Oct 2017
Quarterly output down despite August rise
Construction output grew 0.6% in August 2017 in Great Britain, compared to the previous month, predominantly driven by a 1.7% rise in new work.
Latest information from the Office for National Statistics attributes the month-on-month rise in new work to a growth in private housing, which grew 2.3% and infrastructure, which increased by 3.6%.
Construction output in August 2017 was 3.5% higher than it was in August 2016, according to ONS data.
However, construction output shrank by 0.8% in the three months to August 2017 compared with the previous three months. The three-month time line is considered to give a more accurate picture of what is happening in the construction industry.
The three-month on three-month decline in output was due to decreases in both repair and maintenance, which fell 0.6% and all new work, which fell 0.9%.
Construction output main figures: August 2017, Great Britain
Seasonally adjusted, value £ million and percentage change
|
|
Volume
|
Last 3 months on previous
|
Aug 17 on
|
Aug 17 on
|
Total all work
|
12,787
|
-0.8
|
3.5
|
0.6
|
Total all new work
|
8,294
|
-0.9
|
3.7
|
1.7
|
Total repair and maintenance
|
4,493
|
-0.6
|
3.3
|
-1.4
|
New housing
|
Public
|
461
|
0.2
|
14.9
|
1.3
|
Private
|
2,659
|
1.8
|
7.5
|
2.3
|
Other new work
|
Infrastructure
|
1,558
|
-1.4
|
4.9
|
3.6
|
Excl infrastructure
|
Public
|
839
|
-6.3
|
-7.4
|
2.1
|
Private industrial
|
364
|
7.8
|
1.7
|
3.4
|
Private commercial
|
2,413
|
-2.9
|
1.5
|
-0.5
|
Repair and maintenance
|
Public housing
|
613
|
0.8
|
2.4
|
-1.4
|
Private housing
|
1,788
|
-0.5
|
7.1
|
-0.4
|
Non-housing R&M
|
2,093
|
-1.1
|
0.5
|
-2.2
|
Source: Construction: Output and Employment, Office for National Statistics
