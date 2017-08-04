Queensland awards $215m ring road project

The Department of Transport & Main Roads in Queensland, Australia, has awarded a contract worth AU$215m (£129.5m) for the work on the Mackay Ring Road.

CPB Contractors has won the construct-only contract, which forms the first stage of the AU$497.3m Mackay Ring Road project.

Adolfo Valderas, chief executive officer of CPB’s parent company Cimic, said: “Stage 1 of the Mackay Ring Road project is a quality, sustainable infrastructure solution that will enhance travel efficiency and safety for motorists, and serve as a vital upgrade to the national road network.”

CPB Contractors managing director Román Garrido added: “We are focused on maximising opportunities for local employment and delivering a socially-inclusive procurement strategy to broaden the community benefits of this significant roads initiative.”

Stage 1 works include an 11.3km highway to divert traffic from the Bruce Highway at Stockroute Road (west of Mackay) to the Bald Hill Road intersection (north of Mackay); 13 bridge structures; two underpasses for local traffic; and two dual-lane roundabouts.

Stage 1 construction is expected to be completed by late 2019.