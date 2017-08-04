News » International » Queensland awards $215m ring road project » published 4 Aug 2017
Queensland awards $215m ring road project
The Department of Transport & Main Roads in Queensland, Australia, has awarded a contract worth AU$215m (£129.5m) for the work on the Mackay Ring Road.
CPB Contractors has won the construct-only contract, which forms the first stage of the AU$497.3m Mackay Ring Road project.
Adolfo Valderas, chief executive officer of CPB’s parent company Cimic, said: “Stage 1 of the Mackay Ring Road project is a quality, sustainable infrastructure solution that will enhance travel efficiency and safety for motorists, and serve as a vital upgrade to the national road network.”
CPB Contractors managing director Román Garrido added: “We are focused on maximising opportunities for local employment and delivering a socially-inclusive procurement strategy to broaden the community benefits of this significant roads initiative.”
Stage 1 works include an 11.3km highway to divert traffic from the Bruce Highway at Stockroute Road (west of Mackay) to the Bald Hill Road intersection (north of Mackay); 13 bridge structures; two underpasses for local traffic; and two dual-lane roundabouts.
Stage 1 construction is expected to be completed by late 2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 4 Aug 2017 (last updated on 4 Aug 2017).