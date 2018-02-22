Raimondi goes further with flagship luffer

The LR330 is the new flagship of Raimondi’s series of luffing jib tower cranes.

The Raimondi LR330 is has a maximum jib length of 60 metres and a maximum lift capacity of 18 tonnes, with two falls and four falls configurations. At maximum radius, it can lift 3.3 tonnes in Ultra-lift mode.

The LR330 can be fitted with three different hoist winches: standard installed power of 80kW; the two falls configuration with the more powerful 110kW; or the four falls configuration has an installed power of 80kW. Rope capacities are respectively: 650 metres, 1,000 metres, and 980 metres, and all winches can be equipped with a secondary emergency brake.

Domenico Ciano, technical director of Raimondi Cranes, said: “The LR330 is productive, durable, strong and efficient. As the flagship crane of the new luffing range, we have incorporated a breakthrough equilateral triangular jib design to enhance several different aspects of the machine. Structurally optimized, this innovative layout allows for improved packaging and transportation, simplifies the construction phase, and reduces wind impact on the jib, thereby decreasing the out of service radius.”

A key feature is a control system that can be tailored to suit operator preferences and needs. “Crane operators can now choose between three different configurations, enabling a change in parameters related to the movement speeds and dynamic,” Mr Ciano said. “This functionality allows the operators to align the crane closer to their specific needs. Further, to reduce pressure on the operator and simultaneously increase the overall level of onsite safety, the safety control system’s installed sensors monitor all of the crane’s movements and monitor the load, supporting the operator as site hazards approach. Alerting the operator with alarms and direct intervention, the LR330 is both agile and intelligent.

