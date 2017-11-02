Ramboll expands in Finland with three acquisitions

Ramboll bought three consultancies in Finland this week.

It has bought the business operations of two companies offering consultancy services related to indoor air quality, TPA Andersson and Suomen Sisäilmakeskus. The third acquisition is of ENW Management, whose operations consist of environmental, occupational health, safety and quality services.

"Growth and renewal play a significant role in our strategy. These acquisitions enhance our expertise and reinforce our foothold in the new markets in Finland,” said country director Kari Onniselkä of Ramboll Finland.

Through the acquisition of ENW Management, Ramboll will obtain a cloud based platform called Lawly through which companies can recognise and administer their legislative requirements in areas such as health and safety. Operations of small and large companies alike extend nowadays beyond borders of individual countries and the volume of regulatory obligations imposed by environmental and occupational health and safety requirements is on the increase, Ramboll believes. It sees demand for consultancy services in the sector as set to grow.

“We want to play an active role in offering user-oriented and more efficient services to benefit our clients and society as a whole,” said Onniselkä. “Lawly will expand our digital service offering in the environmental and health business sector.”

The acquisitions will bring more than 40 new specialists to Ramboll, and the company’s employee headcount in Finland will go up to 2,300.