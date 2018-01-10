Ramboll MD takes ACE chair

Mathew Riley, UK managing director of Ramboll, has been elected chairman of the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE).

Mathew Riley takes over as ACE chair from Mike Haigh, managing director of Mott MacDonald Group.

Mr Riley joined Ramboll in 2016 from EC Harris. His previous employers include BAA and Laing O’Rourke. He is also on the mayor of London’s infrastructure delivery board and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ construction forum.

Mathew Riley said: “I am delighted to have been handed the baton from Mike Haigh and I look forward to continuing his excellent stewardship of ACE. The sector faces a number of critical challenges in the years ahead, notably around Brexit, technology and skills. Furthermore, there is a huge opportunity to engage government around new projects and the sector deal. ACE is ideally positioned to lead all of these conversations and ensure our industry is fit for the future.”