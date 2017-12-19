Ramboll recruits WSP’s Hann

Consulting engineer Ramboll has appointed Matt Hann as divisional director in charge of both its UK building services team and the buildings team in the north of England and Scotland.

Matt Hann joins Ramboll from WSP, where he worked for 14 years. He was a member of WSP’s buildings operational board since 2006. While at WSP, he managed the £150m redevelopment of Milburngate House in Durham, and the £100m planned development of Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham. He has also managed university frameworks and numerous healthcare projects.

Ramboll buildings director Andrew Henderson said: “We are delighted to have Matt on board. He brings with him a strong network and tremendous experience in delivering highly complex projects, nurturing key client relationships and developing excellence in teams; all skills which will assist us in continuing to grow Ramboll in the UK.

“Matt’s arrival will help us to further accelerate the investments that we are making in the northern market as well as across the UK, and I am confident he will aid us in developing fresh solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ needs.”

Matt Hann added: “Ramboll has a strong reputation for developing quality within integrated building services and has exciting future growth plans that I look forward to helping drive.”