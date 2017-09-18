News » Plant » Reeves to run Hyundai sales » published 18 Sep 2017
Reeves to run Hyundai sales
Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe has appointed Tony Reeves from Miller UK as its new sales manager for the UK & Ireland.
As regional sales manager, Reeves is the point of contact between Hyundai and its distributors. He is based at Hyundai’s regional office in Bracknell.
Tony Reeves began his career in the construction sector in the early 1980s with plant rental company SLD Pumps as a fitter, progressing to depot foreman and hire manager. He later joined Scania Trucks, ultimately becoming depot manager in Banbury.
In 2004 Mr Reeves joined Bobcat as UK & Ireland regional sales manager. In 2010 he moved to New Zealand for two years to work for Bobcat Doosan dealer Clarke Equipment.
On his return to the UK Mr Reeves joined Miller UK, working with sales director Jacqui Miller. He joined Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe this month.
This article was published on 18 Sep 2017 (last updated on 18 Sep 2017).