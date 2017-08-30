Regional expansion at Midas

Midas has opened new offices in Birmingham and Surrey to expand its regional operations.

Midas Group’s roots are in the southwest of the country but its new offices in Leatherhead and Longbridge provide it with a regional headquarters for the southeast and for the Midlands.

Midas has seen its Southern Division develop into a £50m+ a year business and has offices in Southampton from which it is already delivering on several major developments in the region, including large schemes in New Malden and Seaford, near Brighton. Opening the new Leatherhead office forms part of Midas’s aim to establish itself in the southeast. Expansion into Birmingham is a direct result of customer demand for Midas to extend its operations into the Midlands.

Chief executive Alan Hope said: “Our partnership approach and industry leading customer service and performance means we’ve been asked by more and more of our clients to move up into the Midlands. The new Birmingham office is a direct response to that demand.

“In the southeast we have experienced strong growth in recent years and we see significant potential with the establishment of a new regional headquarters to further grow the business in this area.”

The Birmingham office will be headed by Derek Quinn, executive director for Wessex, Wales and the Midlands. The Leatherhead office will come under Paul Strachan, divisional director for Midas in the southeast, who developed Midas’s Southern Division, which will now be led by Peter Whitmore, who recently joined as divisional director for the Southern region.