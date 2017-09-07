News » UK » Remediation specialist opens in Belfast » published 7 Sep 2017
Remediation specialist opens in Belfast
Deep Soil Mixing Ltd, a specialist ground remediation and soil stabilisation contractor, has opened an office in Belfast.
Deep Soil Mixing, established in 2012 in Greenfield, Bedfordshire, now has three offices, following the opening of a research and development base in Staffordshire in May 2017.
The new Belfast office is in the Citylink Business Park.
Managing director Robert McGall said: "Ireland is an important growth area for Deep Soil Mixing Ltd, as demonstrated by our work over the past few years in Downpatrick, Dromore and Derry/Londonderry, and I am confident that our permanent presence in Belfast will enhance our offering for new and existing clients.
“The fact that we have been able to open our second office in less than a year, and continue our expansion despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, is testament to the fantastic work that continues to be done by everyone at Deep Soil Mixing Ltd."
This article was published on 7 Sep 2017 (last updated on 7 Sep 2017).