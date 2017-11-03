Report lays out options for troubled $10bn Canadian hydro scheme

An inquiry report on a troubled dam scheme in Canada warns that the project’s completion may be late and that the cost may soar to more than CA$10bn (£5.9bn).

The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has completed the inquiry, which examines the impact on BC Hydro ratepayers associated with continuing, suspending or terminating the Site C project. Suspending the project is effectively ruled out and the panel identifies risks associated with both other options.

The inquiry had been set up in August to determine the fate of the CA$8.8bn dam project (link opens on TCI's Canadian site).

The Site C Inquiry Panel received 620 written submissions, and heard from 304 speakers during 11 community input sessions throughout the province. In addition, the Panel held three First Nations input sessions and two technical presentation sessions.

The panel’s key findings are: