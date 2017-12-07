News » Over £20m » RG Carter to complete stalled Ipswich tower block » published 7 Dec 2017
RG Carter to complete stalled Ipswich tower block
RG Carter has signed a £20m contract to complete construction of a high-rise residential development in Ipswich that has been stalled since 2009.
Construction will finally resume on the stalled high-rise at Regatta Quay in Ipswich in January 2018.
RG Carter Construction is expected to complete the development of 149 flats and 5,000 square feet of commercial space by the end of 2020.
The original developer, City Living, ran out of money and went into administration in January 2010. Ipswich Wharf Developments is now leading the project.
The Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) is investing £15m in the development, along with £5m from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
James Wilson, director and general manager of RG Carter Ipswich, said: “RG Carter is delighted to be delivering this exciting project and is proud to play a part in the town’s vision for regeneration.”
This article was published on 7 Dec 2017 (last updated on 7 Dec 2017).