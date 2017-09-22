Ridgway Rentals places £9m Komatsu order

Ridgway Rentals, based in Oswestry, Shropshire, has placed a £9m construction machinery order with Marubeni-Komatsu.

Ridgway Rentals has ordered several of Komatsu’s 13-tonne zero tail swing excavators plus 22-tonne, 30-tonne, 36-tonne, and 50-tonne excavators along with a range of dozers and 30-tonne dump trucks.

The PC210LCi-11 excavators and D51PXi-24 and D61PXi-24 dozers have been specified with intelligent machine control. Ridgway was one of the first plant hire companies to offer this technology and customer demand is growing, it says.

The hire company, owned and run by two generations of the Jones family, also uses Komatsu’s Komtrax remote monitoring system.