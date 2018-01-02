News » Plant » Ritchie Bros auctions A-Plant surplus » published 2 Jan 2018
Ritchie Bros auctions A-Plant surplus
A-Plant is selling off a raft of surplus construction machinery at an auction in February.
The auction, to be held at the Rockingham Motor Speedway in Corby on 8th February, is being staged by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the first one-owner auction it has ever held in the UK.
The one-day auction features hundreds of items that are now surplus to requirement in A-Plant’s rental fleet. They include boom lifts, scissor lifts, telehandlers, excavators, dumpers and rollers, as well as smaller tools and groundcare equipment.
Details of the auction and lots can be found at rbauction.co.uk
