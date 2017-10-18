Riwal makes first delivery of new JLG boom lift

A Dutch rental company is the first Riwal customer to have received the new JLG hybrid boom lift.

The aerial work platform and telehandler specialist delivered the first JLG H340AJ to Xtra Materieel, an equipment rental company in the Netherlands. Riwal is the JLG distributor for the Netherlands and Poland.

This new hybrid boom lift is powered with four independent electric-drive motors and a diesel-powered generator; it uses 30% less fuel than its predecessor. It has been designed to reduce environmental impact and offer zero emissions inside and quieter operation.

Xtra Materieel owner Eric Westerhof said: “Xtra Materieel decided to invest in the JLG H340AJ through Riwal, because we care about the environment and quality for our customers. Besides that, I think it is very important to promote corporate social responsibility in this industry by investing in hybrid machines. We have an excellent cooperation with Riwal, which we continue to build upon with additional JLG investments with them.”