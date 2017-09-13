RLB takes over healthcare specialist

Holbrow Brookes, one of the Midlands’ longest-established property and construction consultancies, has joined the Birmingham office of Rider Levett Bucknall UK (RLB).

Holbrow Brookes provides quantity surveying and consulting services with a specific expertise in healthcare.

Having collaborated for more than six years, RLB has now taken over Holbrow Brookes and its 13 employees.

RLB is a quantity surveying firm with 3,600 staff working from more than 120 offices worldwide.

RLB director Dean Sheehy said: “We’ve known the leadership team of Holbrow Brookes for many years and have a proven track record of service delivery together. This agreement strengthens our existing relationship and has already led to significant successes in the healthcare sector including Birmingham Women’s & Children’s, Worcester Acute and the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital trust projects.”

He added: “This collective approach is not only a great opportunity for both companies but will see our customers benefit from stronger service offers with greater experience, particularly in the healthcare sector. We are delighted to welcome the team on board.”

Paul Kinsella, co-owner and managing partner at Holbrow Brookes, said: “We are very excited about what the future holds and look forward to working with RLB. I’m sure together we will offer a stronger, more comprehensive service.”