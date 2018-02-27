Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Wed February 28 2018

News » UK » McAlpine tops main contractors' Glassdoor rankings » published 27 Feb 2018

McAlpine tops main contractors' Glassdoor rankings

Sir Robert McAlpine is the best of the major construction contractors to work for, according to a website that lets employees rate the companies they work for.

Sir Robert McAlpine employees seem to like where they work Above: Sir Robert McAlpine employees seem to like where they work

Interserve, Amey and Wates are rated less highly however – fewer than half of Wates’ past and present employees would recommend the company to a friend, it seems.

A trawl through the entries of major contractors listed on Glassdoor.co.uk shows Costain also to be highly rated by its employees. Skanska, Galliford Try and ISG are also towards the top of the table we have compiled.

Employees are also asked by Glassdoor if they approve of their CEO. ISG, Laing O’Rourke and Galliford Try score 100% on this. Skanska UK came bottom of this list, although it is not immediately apparent whether it is Mike Putnam, who stepped down in May 2017, who is not highly rated or his replacement Gregor Craig.

The results should be taken with a pinch of salt as sample sizes vary significantly. Balfour Beatty’s rating is aggregated from 445 reviews by employees, whereas Sir Robert McAlpine’s is from a sample of just 20 past and present employees. The lower the sample, the less reliable the picture painted.

 

Company

Rating from employees

Would recommend to a friend

Approve of CEO

Sample size

Sir Robert McAlpine

4.2

83%

81%

<50

Costain

4.0

84%

91%

50-100

Skanska UK

3.9

79%

51%

<50

Galliford Try

3.8

70%

100%

<50

ISG

3.8

90%

100%

<50

Willmott Dixon

3.7

70%

82%

<50

Laing O’Rourke

3.7

73%

100%

>100

Mace

3.7

71%

97%

>100

Morgan Sindall

3.5

59%

91%

<50

Balfour Beatty

3.4

56%

83%

>400

Kier

3.2

62%

67%

>100

Wates Group

3.1

44%

82%

<50

Amey

3.1

57%

59%

>100

Interserve

2.8

48%

56%

>200

 

Company

Would recommend to a friend

ISG

90%

Costain

84%

Sir Robert McAlpine

83%

Skanska UK

79%

Laing O’Rourke

73%

Mace

71%

Galliford Try

70%

Willmott Dixon

70%

Kier

62%

Morgan Sindall

59%

Amey

57%

Balfour Beatty

56%

Interserve

48%

Wates Group

44%

 

Company

Approve of CEO

ISG

100%

Laing O’Rourke

100%

Galliford Try

100%

Mace

97%

Costain

91%

Morgan Sindall

91%

Balfour Beatty

83%

Willmott Dixon

82%

Wates Group

82%

Sir Robert McAlpine

81%

Kier

67%

Amey

59%

Interserve

56%

Skanska UK

51%

 

 

 

This article was published on 27 Feb 2018 (last updated on 28 Feb 2018).

