McAlpine tops main contractors' Glassdoor rankings » published 27 Feb 2018
Sir Robert McAlpine is the best of the major construction contractors to work for, according to a website that lets employees rate the companies they work for.
Interserve, Amey and Wates are rated less highly however – fewer than half of Wates’ past and present employees would recommend the company to a friend, it seems.
A trawl through the entries of major contractors listed on Glassdoor.co.uk shows Costain also to be highly rated by its employees. Skanska, Galliford Try and ISG are also towards the top of the table we have compiled.
Employees are also asked by Glassdoor if they approve of their CEO. ISG, Laing O’Rourke and Galliford Try score 100% on this. Skanska UK came bottom of this list, although it is not immediately apparent whether it is Mike Putnam, who stepped down in May 2017, who is not highly rated or his replacement Gregor Craig.
The results should be taken with a pinch of salt as sample sizes vary significantly. Balfour Beatty’s rating is aggregated from 445 reviews by employees, whereas Sir Robert McAlpine’s is from a sample of just 20 past and present employees. The lower the sample, the less reliable the picture painted.
|
Company
|
Rating from employees
|
Would recommend to a friend
|
Approve of CEO
|
Sample size
|
Sir Robert McAlpine
|
4.2
|
83%
|
81%
|
<50
|
Costain
|
4.0
|
84%
|
91%
|
50-100
|
Skanska UK
|
3.9
|
79%
|
51%
|
<50
|
Galliford Try
|
3.8
|
70%
|
100%
|
<50
|
ISG
|
3.8
|
90%
|
100%
|
<50
|
Willmott Dixon
|
3.7
|
70%
|
82%
|
<50
|
Laing O’Rourke
|
3.7
|
73%
|
100%
|
>100
|
Mace
|
3.7
|
71%
|
97%
|
>100
|
Morgan Sindall
|
3.5
|
59%
|
91%
|
<50
|
Balfour Beatty
|
3.4
|
56%
|
83%
|
>400
|
Kier
|
3.2
|
62%
|
67%
|
>100
|
Wates Group
|
3.1
|
44%
|
82%
|
<50
|
Amey
|
3.1
|
57%
|
59%
|
>100
|
Interserve
|
2.8
|
48%
|
56%
|
>200
|
This article was published on 27 Feb 2018 (last updated on 28 Feb 2018).