McAlpine tops main contractors' Glassdoor rankings

Sir Robert McAlpine is the best of the major construction contractors to work for, according to a website that lets employees rate the companies they work for.

Interserve, Amey and Wates are rated less highly however – fewer than half of Wates’ past and present employees would recommend the company to a friend, it seems.

A trawl through the entries of major contractors listed on Glassdoor.co.uk shows Costain also to be highly rated by its employees. Skanska, Galliford Try and ISG are also towards the top of the table we have compiled.

Employees are also asked by Glassdoor if they approve of their CEO. ISG, Laing O’Rourke and Galliford Try score 100% on this. Skanska UK came bottom of this list, although it is not immediately apparent whether it is Mike Putnam, who stepped down in May 2017, who is not highly rated or his replacement Gregor Craig.

The results should be taken with a pinch of salt as sample sizes vary significantly. Balfour Beatty’s rating is aggregated from 445 reviews by employees, whereas Sir Robert McAlpine’s is from a sample of just 20 past and present employees. The lower the sample, the less reliable the picture painted.

Company Rating from employees Would recommend to a friend Approve of CEO Sample size Sir Robert McAlpine 4.2 83% 81% <50 Costain 4.0 84% 91% 50-100 Skanska UK 3.9 79% 51% <50 Galliford Try 3.8 70% 100% <50 ISG 3.8 90% 100% <50 Willmott Dixon 3.7 70% 82% <50 Laing O’Rourke 3.7 73% 100% >100 Mace 3.7 71% 97% >100 Morgan Sindall 3.5 59% 91% <50 Balfour Beatty 3.4 56% 83% >400 Kier 3.2 62% 67% >100 Wates Group 3.1 44% 82% <50 Amey 3.1 57% 59% >100 Interserve 2.8 48% 56% >200

Company Would recommend to a friend ISG 90% Costain 84% Sir Robert McAlpine 83% Skanska UK 79% Laing O’Rourke 73% Mace 71% Galliford Try 70% Willmott Dixon 70% Kier 62% Morgan Sindall 59% Amey 57% Balfour Beatty 56% Interserve 48% Wates Group 44%