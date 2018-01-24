Robertson moves onto phase two at AECC

Robertson Group has begun construction of a 150-bedroom Aloft Hotel on the site of the new Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC).

The hotel is the first building in phase two of the AECC masterplan at Bucksburn. It is being built just north of the Hilton Hotel that adjoins the new AECC, which is itself currently under construction by Robertson.

The £333m AECC, which is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council with Henry Boot Developments, is a 12,500-capacity arena for hosting conferences, exhibitions and concerts.

The new Aloft Hotel has been designed by architect Cooper Cromar.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “This is another major milestone in the development of the new AECC which is a big part of our plan to transform the city with major new infrastructure projects. We’re looking forward to watching the progression of the Aloft hotel as it is built, and how it integrates with the other structures already in place.”

Robertson Group chief executive Derek Shewan said: “The AECC will be a world-class events and conference space, with equally outstanding facilities. We at Robertson Group are proud to be constructing the Aloft Hotel, which will be situated on the AECC site. Groundworks have already begun on the hotel, which will ultimately boast 150 bedrooms over four floors.”