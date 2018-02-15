Robertson picked for Belper care home

Robertson Construction has been awarded an £18.8m contract by Derbyshire County Council to build a care home and a health centre.

The contract to redevelop the former Thornton's Factory site in Derwent Street, Belper, is divided into two phases. The first phase of work is a new 40-bed care home to replace the Ada Belfield residential care home on Field Lane, which no longer meets modern standards.

The building will include a new library and a pedestrian link to town centre shops. Work on the £9.8m care home and library is expected to begin in April.

The second phase is the construction of a £9m health and care facility. Robertson Construction has been contracted for both elements of the Belper integrated scheme construction works.

As the new care home development sits within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, the building has been designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects to reflect this. The facade of the Castle blouse and hosiery factory, which later became Thornton's, and the Empire Music Hall, the oldest building on the site, are both being retained to form the new library.

Specialist contractor City Demolition moved on to the site last year to clear the site ahead of the new development.

