Rototilt appoints Scottish dealer

Highland Hammer Hire (HHH) is the new Rototilt dealer for Scotland, responsible for the supply, service and backup of Rototilt tiltrotators and attachments north of the border.

“Rototilt is widely acknowledged to represent quality in design and manufacture, we’re really excited to now be offering the full range of tiltrotators and attachments to our customers,” said Callum Mackintosh of Highland Hammer Hire.

“Tiltrotators have been a significant part of our business since HHH was founded in 2014, now, Rototilt will be a key part of our future”.