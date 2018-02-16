Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Fri February 16 2018

News » Plant » Rototilt appoints Scottish dealer » published 16 Feb 2018

Rototilt appoints Scottish dealer

Highland Hammer Hire (HHH) is the new Rototilt dealer for Scotland, responsible for the supply, service and backup of Rototilt tiltrotators and attachments north of the border.

Callum Mackintosh of Highland Hammer Hire (left) with Rototilt sales manager Malcolm Long Above: Callum Mackintosh of Highland Hammer Hire (left) with Rototilt sales manager Malcolm Long

“Rototilt is widely acknowledged to represent quality in design and manufacture, we’re really excited to now be offering the full range of tiltrotators and attachments to our customers,” said Callum Mackintosh of Highland Hammer Hire.

“Tiltrotators have been a significant part of our business since HHH was founded in 2014, now, Rototilt will be a key part of our future”.

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 16 Feb 2018 (last updated on 16 Feb 2018).

