News » Plant » Rototilt appoints Scottish dealer » published 16 Feb 2018
Rototilt appoints Scottish dealer
Highland Hammer Hire (HHH) is the new Rototilt dealer for Scotland, responsible for the supply, service and backup of Rototilt tiltrotators and attachments north of the border.
“Rototilt is widely acknowledged to represent quality in design and manufacture, we’re really excited to now be offering the full range of tiltrotators and attachments to our customers,” said Callum Mackintosh of Highland Hammer Hire.
“Tiltrotators have been a significant part of our business since HHH was founded in 2014, now, Rototilt will be a key part of our future”.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Feb 2018 (last updated on 16 Feb 2018).