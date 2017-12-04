News » International » Royal HaskoningDHV removed from New York state 'blacklist' » published 4 Dec 2017
Royal HaskoningDHV removed from New York state 'blacklist'
Royal HaskoningDHV has announced that it is no longer on a New York State list of companies that allegedly support the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.
The company said that it is happy that the New York State Office decided to remove the company from the list as it does not have and never has had an anti-Israel policy, nor does it support the BDS movement.
Royal HaskoningDHV said that has been involved in projects in Israel for four decades, and continues to be heavily involved in major infrastructure projects there today today. It has worked with Israeli governmental entities and private Israeli companies, and also with Israeli clients on projects outside Israel.
“The fact that Israeli Government and Israeli companies themselves continue to work with us clearly shows that Royal HaskoningDHV is not seeking to ‘penalize, or inflict economic harm on, or otherwise limit commercial relations with Israel’,” said a statement by the company.
