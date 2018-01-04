RSK goes private

Consulting engineer RSK Group plc has reregistered as a private company, RSK Group Limited.

The directors and shareholders voted unanimously to take the environmental specialist private, primarily to give it more flexibility to fund the RSK Employee Benefit Trust.

A public company also has several company law and procedural requirements that do not apply to a private company. Reregistering as a private company should therefore reduce some of the administrative burden, the company said.

The switch involves no changes in RSK’s trading activities, its funding structure, ownership or share capital. The board of directors and management of the company remain unchanged.

RSK secured a £140m funding package in September with a plan to make around 10 acquisitions. The first of these were Manchester-based acoustics consultant Cole Jarman and Tyne & Wear site investigations consultant Ian Farmer Associates.