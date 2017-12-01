RSK takes over two specialist firms

Environmental engineering firm RSK has acquired Manchester-based acoustics consultant Cole Jarman and Tyne & Wear site investigations consultant Ian Farmer Associates.

RSK secured a £140m funding package in September with a plan to make around 10 acquisitions. Cole Jarman and Ian Farmer represent the first two. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Ian Farmer Associates has a £10m annual turnover and 108 employees at eight sites across the UK. These now transfer to RSK but will continue to operate under the leadership of Ken Marsh, John Marsh, Roy Smith and Adam Latimer. Ian Farmer Associates becomes part of RSK’s geosciences and engineering division, which is run by George Tuckwell. It will continue to operate as Ian Farmer Associates, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSK.

The smaller Cole Jarman has a £2m annual turnover and 19 employees at two UK sites. They will continue to operate under the leadership of managing director Philip Hankin. Cole Jarman becomes part of RSK’s environment and planning division, which is run by Sarah Mogford. Cole Jarman will also keep its own name, operating as Cole Jarman, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSK.

RSK has acquired 13 environmental and analysis firms across Europe and the Middle East in the past decade to create a £100m-turnover business.