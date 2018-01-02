News » International » Sacyr team wins Basque rail project » published 2 Jan 2018
Sacyr team wins Basque rail project
A consortium led by Sacyr and Cavosa has won the contract to build the Miraconcha-Easo urban section of a new railway serving San Sebastián in Spain.
The 2,087m underground section includes the construction of two stations, Concha and Easo.
The €53.2m (£45.8m) contract has been awarded by the Basque Government, through the public body Euskal Trenbide Sarea (ETS). The consortium, which also includes Campezo, Mariezcurrena and Zubieder, will build the Miraconcha - Easo urban section of the Topo rail line in its passage through the centre of San Sebastián.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 2 Jan 2018 (last updated on 2 Jan 2018).