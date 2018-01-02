Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Sun January 07 2018

News » International » Sacyr team wins Basque rail project » published 2 Jan 2018

Sacyr team wins Basque rail project

A consortium led by Sacyr and Cavosa has won the contract to build the Miraconcha-Easo urban section of a new railway serving San Sebastián in Spain.

The 2,087m underground section includes the construction of two stations, Concha and Easo.

The €53.2m (£45.8m) contract has been awarded by the Basque Government, through the public body Euskal Trenbide Sarea (ETS). The consortium, which also includes Campezo, Mariezcurrena and Zubieder, will build the Miraconcha - Easo urban section of the Topo rail line in its passage through the centre of San Sebastián.

 

This article was published on 2 Jan 2018 (last updated on 2 Jan 2018).

