Sacyr team wins Basque rail project

A consortium led by Sacyr and Cavosa has won the contract to build the Miraconcha-Easo urban section of a new railway serving San Sebastián in Spain.

The 2,087m underground section includes the construction of two stations, Concha and Easo.

The €53.2m (£45.8m) contract has been awarded by the Basque Government, through the public body Euskal Trenbide Sarea (ETS). The consortium, which also includes Campezo, Mariezcurrena and Zubieder, will build the Miraconcha - Easo urban section of the Topo rail line in its passage through the centre of San Sebastián.