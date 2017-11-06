Saint-Gobain acquires Scotframe

French building materials giant Saint-Gobain has made a substantial move in the UK prefabrication market by taking over Scotframe.

Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland says that its acquisition of Scotframe accelerates its involvement in the offsite manufacturing and closed panel construction market.

Scotframe produces full timber frame housing kits for small/medium builders, developers and self-builders in the UK. It operates from two manufacturing sites and four sales and showroom locations in Scotland.

Scotframe is also a leading supplier of closed panel systems used extensively for new build homes in Scotland, and also England.

Scotframe founder and managing director Bob Edwards will continue as managing director of Scotframe following the acquisition.

He said: “Having established the business 28 years ago the sale of Scotframe is a tremendous milestone in our evolution and I’m delighted that we will be beginning this new chapter as part of the Saint-Gobain group – a tremendous company with a fantastic reputation and great strength. I will continue to run Scotframe and for our customers nothing will change – we continue to operate business as usual. For our colleagues who make our business such a success this is a terrific opportunity to be part of a global group with 18,000 colleagues in the UK alone and a culture of valuing personal development and growth – so many new opportunities for our business.”

Mike Newnham, chief executive of Saint-Gobain Building Distribution UK & Ireland, said: “Scotframe is a great fit for Saint-Gobain and we’re delighted the team at Scotframe are joining our Group. Scotframe has more than 160 dedicated and knowledgeable employees who have considerable technical knowledge in manufacturing high-quality timber housing kits and wall, floor and roof panels for the UK market. Scotframe is a business strongly aligned to Saint-Gobain’s strategy to create great living places and improve daily life, and enables Saint-Gobain to further accelerate its growth and expertise in offsite manufacturing for construction markets.”