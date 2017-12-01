Salini Impregilo JV wins €186m Sicilian rail contract

A €186m (£164m) contract has been awarded for the design and execution of a section of Palermo-Catania railway line in Sicily, Italy.

The contract for the 38km Bicocca and Catenanuova section of the railway was awarded by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to the consortium Raggruppamento Temporaneo di Imprese (RTI), which includes Salini Impregilo, Astaldi, Sifel and CLF. Work includes a new railway headquarters, the installation of signalling and communication systems, electrical substations to power the trains, the renovation of the Bicocca station and the construction of a new station at Motta Sant’Anastasia.

All of the work is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

The new section will allow trains to go at speeds of up to 200km/h. Once other projects are finished, it will be possible to travel between Catania and Palermo in less than two hours by 2025.