Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu February 22 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Salini wins $1.3bn villa complex for Saudi National Guard » published 22 Feb 2018

Salini wins $1.3bn villa complex for Saudi National Guard

Salini Impregilo has won a US$1.3bn (£930m) contract to build villas and associated infrastructure for the Saudi Arabia National Guard.

The project involves major housing and urban planning work, including the construction of 6,000 villas in an area covering seven million square metres to the east of Riyadh.

Work also includes building a main road more than 160km long together with secondary routes and related services such as a sewage treatment plant. The contract is expected to be completed in five years.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 22 Feb 2018 (last updated on 22 Feb 2018).

More News Channels