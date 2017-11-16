Salini wins Florida highway

Salini Impregilo’s US subsidiary has won a US$134.6m (£102m) highway construction contract in the US state of Florida.

Lane Construction Corporation will build a section of Suncoast Parkway 2, a new highway leading north of Tampa. The project will involve the construction of 15 bridges as well as the road, drainage and associated work.

Suncoast Parkway 2, also known as SR 589, will be a four-lane, limited access toll-road extending north for about 13 miles from the existing Suncoast Parkway. It is part of a regional corridor along the western coast of Florida.

Under the contract, Lane will build the second of two sections that will comprise Suncoast Parkway 2. The section will run from South of SR 700 (US 98) to SR 44 in Hernando and Citrus Counties.

The Suncoast Parkway 2 is designed to help reduce commuting times and improve sustainability, by contributing to the reduction of emissions along the existing roadway network between Citrus County and the Tampa Bay Region.

Construction is to begin in early 2018 and take about 48 months to complete.

