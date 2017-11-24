Samsung wins Singapore tunnel contract

Samsung C&T Corporation has won first civils contract on Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor.

The S$809m (£451m) contract awarded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the North-South Corridor (NSC) involves the design and construction of a 1.25km stretch of tunnels with two entry ramp tunnels and two exit ramp tunnels between Novena Rise and Toa Payoh Rise. Commuter facilities such as pedestrian overhead bridges, sheltered links, bus-stops and cycling paths will also be built along this stretch as part of the contract.

The road was originally conceived as the North-South Expressway covering 21.5km to connect growing towns in the North region to the city centre. The LTA redesigned it as an integrated transport corridor featuring continuous bus lanes and at-grade cycling trunk routes, to serve public bus commuters, cyclists and pedestrians, in line with Singapore’s ‘car-lite’ vision. The NSC is expected to be completed in 2026.

Works for this stretch of the NSC are expected to begin in 2018. The civil contracts for the rest of the NSC’s tender packages are expected to be awarded in 2018/2019.