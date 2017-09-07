Sandhust opens Bristol depot

Sandhurst is opening a new rental depot for excavator attachment hire in southwest England.

The Sandhurst Bristol Rental Centre is on St Andrews Estate in Avonmouth. It is the company's fifth UK depot.

It is holding an open reception and equipment demonstration on Thursday 21st September 2017, 2pm to 7pm – all are invited.

New attachments will be presented at the event by Auger Torque, Generac and Zato.

Auger Torque will have the UK’s first 65000Max; Zato will show the MKZ15 rapid jaw change multiprocessor; and Generac will be showing its biggest dust suppression unit.

See sandhurst.co.uk/events/bristol for further details.