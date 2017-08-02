News » Plant » Saxby invests in Volvo paver » published 2 Aug 2017
Saxby invests in Volvo paver
Sheffield-based Saxby Surfacing Contractors has taken delivery of its first Volvo road paving machine, a P6870C ABG.
Over the last three decades the family-run business has used a variety of pavers, initially favouring British-made Blaw Knox models before moving to alternate machines.
“We run three machines full time, including a mini paver, which seems to be the busiest,” said director Ian Saxby. Looking to replace one of the larger machines, he contracted various suppliers. “When I called Volvo, the response was immediate. They couldn’t do enough to help me. We soon had a machine on demo, which was accompanied by a qualified Volvo engineer, whose help and expertise was invaluable”
The result was the purchase of a P6870C ABG.
“Everything about the paver is first class,” Ian Saxby said. “It is built to do the job and do it well.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).