Thu November 23 2017

Saxby invests in Volvo paver

Sheffield-based Saxby Surfacing Contractors has taken delivery of its first Volvo road paving machine, a P6870C ABG.

Saxby's new P6870C ABG at work Above: Saxby's new P6870C ABG at work

Over the last three decades the family-run business has used a variety of pavers, initially favouring British-made Blaw Knox models before moving to alternate machines.

“We run three machines full time, including a mini paver, which seems to be the busiest,” said director Ian Saxby. Looking to replace one of the larger machines, he contracted various suppliers. “When I called Volvo, the response was immediate. They couldn’t do enough to help me. We soon had a machine on demo, which was accompanied by a qualified Volvo engineer, whose help and expertise was invaluable”

The result was the purchase of a P6870C ABG.

“Everything about the paver is first class,” Ian Saxby said. “It is built to do the job and do it well.”

 

 

 

