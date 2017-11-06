Scaffolding contractor fined after worker's fall

A construction company has been fined after a worker fell three metres and lost consciousness.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 10 February 2016, an employee of Hi-Pro Scaffolding Ltd was dismantling a temporary scaffold roof when he fell about three metres through the temporary roof, onto the fixed roof below. The employee was knocked unconscious, spent two days in hospital and suffered a broken thumb which required metal pins to be fitted. He was off work for two months.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident found that Hi-Pro Scaffolding Ltd had not planned the work properly. There was a lack of communication and the employee was not trained or experienced in this type of scaffold. The company also failed to provide suitable personal protective equipment to prevent a fall.

Hi-Pro Scaffolding Ltd of Old Ford House, Old Ford Lane, Stonely, Kimbolton, was fined £10,000 for breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was ordered to pay costs of £3,621.