Scape framework delivers £10m car park contract to Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £10m contract by Chiltern District Council to extend Amersham town centre’s multi-storey car park.
Balfour Beatty will construct the new five-storey facility, providing an additional 502 parking spaces for Amersham’s existing 680-space car park.
Work starts on site this autumn and is due for completion by the winter of 2018.
Building information modelling (BIM) was used for the design phase to visualise the completed structure and to demonstrate the operational running of the completed car park, while also improving logistics and worker safety.
The contract was procured through the Scape national civil engineering and infrastructure framework.
Balfour Beatty has worked in collaboration with Chiltern District Council under the framework since May 2016, having been appointed as the sole contractor to the £1.5bn framework in January 2015.
Balfour Beatty said that early collaboration, made possible by the Scape procurement route, including feasibility reports, design meetings and value engineering workshops, enabled it to reach the construction stage more quickly than usual.
