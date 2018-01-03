Scape reveals winners of £1.1bn regional framework

Scape Group has named the contractors selected for its regional construction framework.

The new four year framework comprises 11 lots for projects valued at up to £5m across the Midlands and East of England. It replaces the East Midlands Property Alliance (empa) framework, which expires in early 2018.

The regional construction framework will provide construction services for public sector projects in the Midlands and East of England, covering Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

The 11 contractors are Seddon Construction, Lindum Group, John Graham Holdings, Jeakins Weir, GF Tomlinson, Fortem, Morgan Sindall, RG Carter Building, Conamar Building Services, Clegg Construction and Ashe Construction.

Scape said that the chosen companies had “extensive local knowledge and demonstrable experience of working collaboratively”.

The lots are divided into bands by project value, including Lower (up to £750k), Intermediate (£500k to £2.5m) and Upper (£1m to £5m). The framework will have a total value of up to £1.1bn over its four-year term.

The framework now measures social value, via a TOMs (themes, outcomes, measures) method, developed in association with Social Value Portal, and will ensure that a social enterprise is engaged on every project.

Scape will also continue to monitor project performance via additional key performance indicators (KPIs) for local spend and local employment, it says.

Victoria Brambini, managing director of Scape Procure, said: “We are tremendously proud of the success of the empa framework, which has offered an excellent profile of contractors to the public sector in the region and has consistently created new opportunities for local SMEs within their supply chain. The Regional Construction framework builds upon the empa framework aiming to generate greater value for money and project success for the public sector across the region.

“By extending the regional construction framework’s reach into the East of England, we will be able to provide public sector organisations with access to a framework that not only delivers high quality and cost effective services from contractors that have demonstrated the right balance of cost and quality, but crucially also has specific social value objectives. We are looking forward to working with our clients and partners, both existing and new, to deliver even greater value for local communities in the period ahead.”