Scotia closure prompts Doosan dealer shuffle
Doosan Construction Equipment has reorganised its distribution in Scotland following the closure of Scotia Plant.
Scotia Plant’s parent company Ballyvesey Holdings, based in Northern Ireland, withdrew from Scotland in December 2017.
Doosan will now be represented in the Central Belt region by both of its existing dealers in Scotland, James Gordon and Balgownie.
Gordons was appointed last year as the Doosan heavy range dealer for southwest Scotland, Borders and Cumbria. Its territory has now been extended with the addition of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and all the Lothian Counties, Argyle & Bute, Isle of Mull, Stirling, Fife, Falkirk and the parts of Lanarkshire and Ayrshire that the company did not previously cover.
Balgownie, based at Inverurie, is responsible for the Doosan range in Aberdeenshire, Morayshire, Angus and the Highlands as well as Perthshire and Kinross-shire. To these areas have been added the Isle of Skye and remaining Highlands postcodes. Perth & Kinross had already been added 12 months earlier.
Gordons has six depots across its territory and will operate the new Central Belt area through the Strathaven and Berryhill depots, with support from headquarters in Castle Douglas. Balgownie will handle the extended territory from its headquarters in Inverurie and its branch in Turriff.
This article was published on 31 Jan 2018 (last updated on 31 Jan 2018).