Second 32-tonne Volvo shovel for Scottish quarry

Glenrothes-based Skene Group Construction Services has added a second Volvo L220H loading shovel to work at its Soutra Mains Quarry facility.

Three years ago Skene bought the first L220H sold in Great Britain. The new arrival has been similarly specified to carry out duties in the rehandling and stocking out area at the Soutra Mains quarry. It has been equipped with XMineD2 tyres and a 5.6m³ rehandling bucket, auto-lube and boom suspension.

The 32-tonne shovel is powered by a 13-litre stage-IV final engine developing 373hp in a relatively low rpm range of between 1,300 and 1,400 rpm.

“The first L220H machine here at Soutra Mains replaced a smaller L180F to increase production and we considered the specification closely in order to achieve just a two-bucket pass loading out eight-wheeled lorries,” said joint managing director Darren Forrester. “We’ve now added a second L220H on the strength of the reliability and productivity of the three year-old machine and in total we now run four loading shovels to cope with ever increasing demands on our production output since we introduced block-making and ready-mix production facilities in April 2015.”