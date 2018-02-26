Second Barchester build for McGoff

Manchester-based McGoff Construction is preparing to start construction on a new care home in Eastbourne.

The £8m project involves the demolition of an existing derelict 120-bed nursing home on Pevensey Bay Road in Eastbourne and the development of a new 80-bed care home. Tree protection works and demolition works have now started.

The Eastbourne project follows on from another Barchester Healthcare project that McGoff Construction is near completing under a £7m contract – a 70-bed care home in Lichfield called The Spires, opening this summer.

Barchester is planning further care home developments and McGoff is in line for more work from the client-contractor partnership.

McGoff divisional construction director Chris Backhouse said: “Our ethos is heavily geared towards fostering long term, partnered relationships with our clients. We are delighted to be building a strong, synergetic partnership with Barchester Healthcare, working closely with them at all stages of the development process to support the successful delivery of their extensive new build programme.”

Barchester property director Mark Bennett said: “The Spires marks the start of an ambitious new build programme for Barchester and strong partnerships will play an important part in that programme delivery. We look forward to opening the home and welcoming the local community.”