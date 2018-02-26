News » Up To £20m » Second Barchester build for McGoff » published 26 Feb 2018
Second Barchester build for McGoff
Manchester-based McGoff Construction is preparing to start construction on a new care home in Eastbourne.
The £8m project involves the demolition of an existing derelict 120-bed nursing home on Pevensey Bay Road in Eastbourne and the development of a new 80-bed care home. Tree protection works and demolition works have now started.
The Eastbourne project follows on from another Barchester Healthcare project that McGoff Construction is near completing under a £7m contract – a 70-bed care home in Lichfield called The Spires, opening this summer.
Barchester is planning further care home developments and McGoff is in line for more work from the client-contractor partnership.
McGoff divisional construction director Chris Backhouse said: “Our ethos is heavily geared towards fostering long term, partnered relationships with our clients. We are delighted to be building a strong, synergetic partnership with Barchester Healthcare, working closely with them at all stages of the development process to support the successful delivery of their extensive new build programme.”
Barchester property director Mark Bennett said: “The Spires marks the start of an ambitious new build programme for Barchester and strong partnerships will play an important part in that programme delivery. We look forward to opening the home and welcoming the local community.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 26 Feb 2018 (last updated on 26 Feb 2018).