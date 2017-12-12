News » Up To £20m » Second Hampton hotel for Create Construction » published 12 Dec 2017
Blackpool-based Create Construction is set to start construction of a £17.5m hotel in central Manchester in early 2018.
The 221-bedroom hotel on the corner of Sharp Street and Rochdale Road will be the first Hampton by Hilton branded hotel in Manchester. It is scheduled to open in 2020.
Designed by TG Architects, the mixed seven- and nine-storey hotel will also include a restaurant, fitness centre and meeting space. Tier Consulting is structural and civil engineer on the scheme and Sandy Brown is the acoustic consultant.
The project is being funded by Create Developments, Hong Kong-based IP Investment Management, and Maven Capital Partners.
It will be the second Hampton by Hilton hotel that Create has built, with the contractor currently on site at the £9.5m Hampton by Hilton site in Blackpool, due to complete in May 2018.
