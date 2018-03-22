News » Up To £20m » Seddon wins fire station refurb deal » published 22 Mar 2018
Seddon wins fire station refurb deal
Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service has contracted Bolton-based Seddon to refurbish eight fire stations.
The 12-month deal will cover general maintenance and fire-proofing timber and walls, ensuring the stations achieve class 0 of the BS 476 building regulations, which specifies that buildings must demonstrate a high level of fire and heat resistance.
Seddon has already completed works at Bolton North station and has now begun at Leigh and Oldham stations.
Danny McCann, head of painting services for Seddon, said: “Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service plays a vital role in the community and it’s an honour to be chosen to carry out important maintenance works on its buildings. Our refurbishments will ensure that they meet the latest fire safety standards and our dedicated team will work closely with them to ensure it’s delivered to the highest standard.”
This article was published on 22 Mar 2018
